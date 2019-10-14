'The Daily Show' to air live Tuesday after fourth Democratic debate

Trevor Noah will host "The Daily Show" live following the fourth Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will air live Tuesday following the fourth Democratic primary debate for the 2020 presidential election, Comedy Central announced.

The live episode, titled Votegasm 2020: The Field Narrows From 10 to...12?, will air at 11 p.m. EDT.

Noah's guest will be Alex Wagner, co-host and executive producer of Showtime's The Circus and special correspondent for CBS News.

It will mark the 15th time The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has aired live with the late night talk show having also covered the previous 2020 Democratic debates and President Donal Trump's State of the Union Addresses, among other political events.

The debate is co-hosted by CNN and The New York Times. It will be broadcasted live at 8 p.m. EDT from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.

The 12 candidates who will appear on the debate stage had to reach at least 2 percent in four Democratic National Committee-approved polls and receive at least 130,000 unique donations by Oct. 1.

The fifth round of Democratic presidential debates will take place in Georgia on Nov. 20. It will be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.