Howard Stern remarries wife, Beth Sten, on 'Ellen'

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Howard Stern remarried his wife, Beth Stern, on Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres set up an impromptu ceremony for the couple after Stern had re-proposed to Beth during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Bachelor alum Colton Underwood, who headlined Season 23 of the dating series, officiated the wedding, as the Sterns are fans of the show.

Underwood said he had been ordained for the occasion.

"I vow to you, if you remarry me, I promise for the rest of my life to watch The Bachelor with you in bed every single night," Howard Stern said at the altar before the couple said "I do" and shared a kiss.

The Sterns celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3.

"Best friend, rescue partner, love of my life. Happy Anniversary! I thank God for you every day. I think my smile has only gotten bigger over these years together," Beth Stern posted on Instagram to mark the anniversary.