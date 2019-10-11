Jenni "JWoww" Farley (L) broke up with Zack Clayton Carpinello (R) after "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" showed him touching Angela Pivarnick. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jenni "JWoww" Farley has called it quits with her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

E! News reported Friday that Farley, 33, and Carpinello, 24, have split after less than a year of dating.

Us Weekly confirmed the news and said Farley ended the relationship.

News of Farley and Carpinello's split follows Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The episode showed Carpinello flirting with and touching Farley's co-star Angela Pavarnick as Farley appears to be passed out in a club.

Farley addressed the footage in an Instagram post Thursday.

"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me," the star wrote. "For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me."

"My heart hurts on so many levels," she said. "One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."

MTV had teased the drama in a midseason trailer released ahead of Thursday's episode.

What happens in Vegas... comes out in the Shore House. This season of #JSFamilyVacation is FAR from over! pic.twitter.com/4QRTLY2UNs— Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) October 10, 2019

Farley was first linked to Carpinello in April following her split from her husband, Roger Mathews. Farley, who is parent to 5-year-old daughter Meilani and 3-year-old son Greyson with Mathews, filed for divorce in September 2018.