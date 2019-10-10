Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Amazon will adapt Leigh Bardugo's new fantasy novel as a TV series.

Deadline reported Thursday that Amazon Studios has secured the rights to Ninth House, Bardugo's first book for adults, released Tuesday.

Bardugo will write the series and executive produce the project with her frequent collaborator Pouya Shahbazian.

Ninth House follows Alex Stern, a student at an imagined version of Bardugo's alma mater Yale. In the book, the university is home to secret societies, magical secrets and ghosts.

Bardugo celebrated the news in a tweet Thursday.

"Ahem. I know most of you don't know Alex Stern and the world of Ninth House yet, but I'm pretty damn excited about this. Mors vincit omnia," she wrote, citing the Latin phrase "death conquers all."

Bardugo is known for her Grishaverse young adult novels, which include the Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology. Netflix is adapting Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows as a new TV series.