Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo in the new series Prank Encounters.

Netflix shared a first trailer for the show Thursday, which follows Matarazzo as he plays spooky pranks on unsuspecting people.

The preview opens with Matarazzo scaring a group of young people in a cabin in the woods. He also pranks several people on their first day of a new job, including a nanny with a creepy young charge.

Prank Encounters premieres Oct. 25 on Netflix, just ahead of Halloween. Matarazzo promoted the show in an Instagram post Thursday.

"If I were you I probably wouldn't trust anyone this Halloween season... especially me!!" he wrote. "Are you ready to scream and laugh with me when #PrankEncounters hits @Netflix on October 25?"

Netflix ordered Prank Encounters to series in June. The company defended the show in a statement to TIME following criticism the series takes unfair advantage of people looking for jobs.

"The pranks in Prank Encounters are spooky, supernatural, and over the top, and everyone had a great time," a Netflix rep said. "All participants came in with the expectation this was a one-day, hourly gig and everyone got paid for their time."

Matarazzo plays Dustin Henderson on the Netflix series Stranger Things, which was renewed for a fourth season in September.