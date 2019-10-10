Drew Barrymore attends the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Drew Barrymore will be hosting a new daytime talk show for CBS. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- CBS announced on Thursday plans to air a new syndicated daytime talk show featuring Drew Barrymore as the host.

CBS is targeting a fall 2020 launch for the show which will be produced by CBS Television Distribution.

Barrymore, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell are serving as executive producers.

"It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this oppoturnity for a daily talk show," Barrymore said in a statement. "I'm truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS."

Barrymore was previously featured on Netflix's horror comedy Santa Clarita Diet which was canceled after three seasons in April. She also served as a judge alongside RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill on CBS' The World's Best, which aired in February.

Barrymore's upcoming daytime talk show comes after NBC recently launched The Kelly Clarkson Show and ABC launched The Tamron Hall Show.