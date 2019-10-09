Gwen Stefani to receive Fashion Icon Award at People's Choice gala

Singers Gwen Stefani (L) and Blake Shelton attend the premiere of "Bennett's War" in Burbank, Calif., on Aug. 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Gwen Stefani is to be presented with the Fashion Icon Award in Santa Monica on Nov. 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pop music star and television personality Gwen Stefani has been chosen to receive the E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon Award at a Nov. 10 ceremony in Santa Monica.

"The three-time Grammy Award winner and four-time coach on NBC's hit musical competition series The Voice has seamlessly translated her magnetic style into a series of successful lifestyle brands for all ages, including her fashion line L.A.M.B., its sister label Harajuku Lovers, her eyewear line gx by Gwen Stefani and the award-winning Harajuku Mini for Target," a press release said.

Stefani called the award an "incredible honor" in a statement.

"As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music," she said. "I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality."

Set to air live on E! from the Barker Hangar, the gala will include fan-voted awards in film, TV, music and sports categories.