'Green Eggs and Ham' series to debut on Netflix on Nov. 8

Actress Diane Keaton arrives for the CinemaCon 2019 STXfilms red carpet in Las Vegas on April 2. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Daveed Diggs arrives in the press room after winning a Tony Award at the 70th Annual Tony Awards in New York City in 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Adam DeVine leads the voice cast of "Green Eggs and Ham," an animated family show debuting on Netflix on Nov. 8. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The animated series Green Eggs and Ham is set to debut on Netflix on Nov. 8.

Inspired by the classic Dr. Seuss picture book, the family show will feature characters voiced by Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs.

Season 1 includes 13, half-hour episodes.

Jared Stern created the series and Ellen DeGeneres is a producer on the project.