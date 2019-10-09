David Oyelowo to star in Showtime's 'President is Missing'

Author James Patterson attends the premiere of the film "Alex Cross" in Los Angeles in 2012. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on September 30. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor David Oyelowo is to star in Showtime's "The President is Missing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Selma and Les Miserables actor David Oyelowo has signed on to play the title role in Showtime's drama series, The President is Missing.

"David brings such enormous depth, sensitivity and power to every role he plays," Gary Levine, the network's president of entertainment, said in a statement. "Having him as our lead ensures that our series will have the exhilarating suspense of a political thriller along with the juicy complexity of a character drama."

The adaptation of the book by James Patterson and former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to begin filming next year.

Anthony Peckham, whose credits include Invictus, is writing the screenplay for the pilot episode.

"A powerless and politically aimless vice president unexpectedly becomes president halfway into his administration's first term, despite his every wish to the contrary," a synopsis said. "He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by both friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand."