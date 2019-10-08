Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer and Grantchester alum James Norton have joined the cast of the Netflix series, Things Heard and Seen, which begins filming on Friday.
They will act opposite the previously announced Amanda Seyfried. The ensemble will also include Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter and F. Murray Abraham.
Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman wrote and will direct the adaptation of the book All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage.
The series is about a Manhattan couple who move to upstate New York "and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home's history," a press release said.