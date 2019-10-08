Cast member Amanda Seyfried attends the premiere of "The Art of Racing in the Rain" in Los Angeles August 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor James Norton attends the 17th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes in Beverly Hills in 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Natalia Dyer has landed a role in the new Netflix series, "Things Heard and Seen." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer and Grantchester alum James Norton have joined the cast of the Netflix series, Things Heard and Seen, which begins filming on Friday.

They will act opposite the previously announced Amanda Seyfried. The ensemble will also include Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter and F. Murray Abraham.

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman wrote and will direct the adaptation of the book All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage.

The series is about a Manhattan couple who move to upstate New York "and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home's history," a press release said.