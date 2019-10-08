Actor Brandon Micheal Hall arrives on the red carpet the 2018 CBS Upfront in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The dark comedy-thriller Search Party has been renewed for a fourth season.

Seasons 3 and 4 of the series will debut on the soon-to-launch HBO Max service. The first two seasons premiered on TBS.

Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, Brandon Micheal Hall, John Early and John Reynolds star in the show about self-absorbed, 20-something friends who get caught up in various mysteries.

"With HBO Max, we have the unique opportunity to continue this brilliant, acclaimed series and connect with even more of the younger, digital natives who have worshipped it the most," Kevin Reilly -- chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV -- said in a statement.