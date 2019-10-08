Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Pop music star Nick Jonas has announced he is joining the coaches' panel for Season 18 of The Voice.

"Well, the big news is finally out. I am so excited, Season 18, to be joining that crew of amazing coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton," Jonas said in a video he tweeted. "While I'm excited to work with you guys, I'm coming for you. I'm hoping for a Season 1 win for Tim Nick."

The singing competition is now in its 17th season with Clarkson, Legend, Shelton and Gwen Stefani as the mentors. The season began last month and will run through December.

No premiere date for Season 18 has been announced yet.

Jonas is currently touring with his siblings the Jonas Brothers to support their new album, Happiness Begins.