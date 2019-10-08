Final season of 'Vikings' to debut on Dec. 4

Actor Alexander Ludwig arrives at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night red carpet in Atlanta on February 2. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

The sixth and final season of Katheryn Winnick's period drama "Vikings" is scheduled to air on History on Dec. 4. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The sixth and final season of the drama Vikings is to premiere with a 2-hour episode on the History channel on Dec. 4.

"I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve," Michael Hirst -- creator, writer and executive producer -- said in a press release. "Although it is bittersweet, there are still 20 episodes left and the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come."

Eight new episodes will air on consecutive Wednesdays after the premiere. The last 10 shows will run in 2020.

The series stars Alex Høgh Andersen, Alexander Ludwig and Katheryn Winnick.

Winnick will make her directorial debut by helming an episode of the final season.