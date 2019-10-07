Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New crime drama Prodigal Son has received a full-season pickup at Fox.

The network confirmed in a tweet Monday that it ordered nine more episodes of the series, starring Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright and Martin Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly.

"More Malcolm. More Martin. More cases to solve. TV's #1 new show this fall has been picked up for an additional nine episodes. #ProdigalSon," the post reads.

Fox approved the pickup two episodes into Prodigal Son's debut season. The series premiere, which aired Sept. 23, had 8.5 million total viewers across all platforms.

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm (Payne), a disgraced former FBI profiler working for the NYPD. He is forced to reconnect with his father, Martin (Sheen), an imprisoned serial killer, after a copycat killer surfaces in New York.

"Prodigal Son delivers a fantastic crime procedural with a complicated and compelling father-son relationship at its core, thanks to the stellar performances from Tom Payne and Michael Shen," Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president of entertainment, said in a statement.

"The series has razor-sharp writing, cinematic visuals and is an inventive twist on the genre," he added. "We can't wait to see how this twisted journey continues to unfold."

Prodigal Son is created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. The series co-stars Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena and Bellamy Young, and airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.