'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix starts production on live-action series

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix has started production on its live-action Cowboy Bebop series.

The streaming service released a behind-the-scenes video Monday featuring John Cho, Daniella Pineda, Mustafa Shakir, Alex Hassell and their corgi co-star.

The video is filmed from the perspective of the corgi who will play Ein in the new show. The dog walks through set before finding Cho, Pineda, Shakir and Hassell at a table read.

Cowboy Bebop is based on the Japanese anime series of the same name. The show follows a crew of bounty hunters as they hunt down dangerous criminals in a futuristic world.

Shinichiro Watanabe, who directed the original anime, will serve as a consultant on the new show.

Netflix ordered Cowboy Bebop to series in November. Cho and Shakir joined the cast in April as Spike Spiegel and Jet Black, respectively. Pineda and Hassell will play Faye Valentine and Vicious.

Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Alex Gargia Lopez will direct the first two episodes in the 10-episode first season.