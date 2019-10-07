Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The trailer for Season 5 of the romantic drama Outlander shows Jamie and Claire Fraser preparing for the Revolutionary War in 18th century North Carolina.

In the 70-second preview, time traveler Claire (Caitriona Balfe) ponders whether she should return to the 1960s where she belongs or stay with her husband Jamie (Sam Heughan,) their adult daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her boyfriend Roger (Richard Rankin.)

"It's my fault you are all here, fighting the dangers of the Carolina wilderness. I hope you don't stay," Claire tells Jamie in one scene.

Her husband agreed she would be safer in her own time.

"I'll do what must be done," Claire said, adding in a later conversation with Brianna, "If I am to keep us safe here, then time, space, history be damned."

The clip ends with Claire declaring: "It's safer in the future. It's time."

The 12-episode season is to begin on Starz on Feb. 16.

Based on Diana Gabaldon's series of novels, the show has already been renewed for Season 6.