Matthew Broderick plays Mike Pompeo on 'SNL'

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Producers and The Freshman actor Matthew Broderick played U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

The sketch featured Pompeo talking to lawyer Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon,) Bill Barr (Aidy Bryant) and Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) about the impeachment inquiry involving President Donald Trump.

After Giuliani leaves the room, Pompeo tells Pence he agrees with his suggestion that they all get their stories straight before they are grilled by Congress.

He also recommends they consider leaving the country.

"There's a whole list of countries that would love to have us -- North Korea, Saudi Arabia, end of list," Pompeo said.

It was then revealed President of Finland Saul Niinisto (Alex Moffat) was also in the room, days after meeting Trump.

"You're still here from the press conference?" Pence asked Niinisto, then informed him it's OK to go home.

"I'm going to walk this guy out," Pompeo said. "What's Finland like? I mean, to live in."

Pence wanted to know if Pompeo planned to come back.

"Because if things go bad for Trump, I'm president," Pence said.

"Oh, yeah, that's right. That's going to work out just great. I can't wait for that to happen," Pompeo said.

"And, hey, impeachment moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around, you might miss it," he added, quoting a famous line from his classic movie, Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Broderick will soon be seen in the Netflix sci-fi series, Daybreak, which is set to debut on Oct. 24.