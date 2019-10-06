Jason Behr, Gaius Charles join 'Roswell, New Mexico' for Season 2

Actor Gaius Charles has joined the cast of "Roswell, New Mexico" for Season 2. Photo courtesy of The CW

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- New York Friday Night Lights alum Gaius Charles and Jason Behr, one of the stars of the original Roswell series, will play recurring roles in Season 2 of The CW alien drama, Roswell, New Mexico.

The news was announced Sunday at New York Comic Con.

Charles will recur as a farmer named Bronson, while details about Behr's character have not yet been revealed.

"When we were looking at a way to instantly have our audience be invested in a 1947 story-line, we couldn't think of a better actor than Gaius Charles to create a character to hook into. We feel so lucky that he agreed to come help us tell this lyrical story within a story," executive producer Chris Hollier said in a statement.

"We're very excited that Jason will be joining us for a multi-episode arc. It's only fitting that he's playing a (currently top secret) character with deep ties to Roswell, New Mexico's history. Working with him has already been such a special experience for all of us -- particularly when (Roswell co-star) Shiri Appleby was on set to direct him. I was such a huge fan of Roswell as a kid, so having their stamp of approval -- not to mention their expertise and advice -- has really meant the world to me, the cast and the crew," added executive producer Carina Adly MacKenzie.

Roswell ran three seasons 1999-2002.

Season 1 of the re-imagining of the show debuted in January. It stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles and Heather Hemmens.