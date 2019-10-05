'Lost in Space' Season 2 gets premiere date and teaser

Actress Parker Posey arrives at a photo call for the film "Irrational Man" during the 68th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France in 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Molly Parker

Actor JJ Feild -- seen here with his wife Neve Campbell -- has joined the cast of "Lost in Space" for Season 2.

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the sci-fi family drama Lost in Space is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 24, the streaming service announced Saturday.

Turn: Washington's Spies and Austenland actor JJ Feild has joined the cast in the recurring role of Ben Adler, chief of advanced systems and artificial intelligence, the streaming service said in a press release.

Filmed in Iceland and Vancouver, the show stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey.

Season 2 will include 10 hourlong episodes.

"There's more danger -- and adventure -- ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists." a synopsis said.

The show is a re-imagining of the classic 1960s series by the same name. Both versions are loosely based on the 19th century novel, Swiss Family Robinson.