Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift joined The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss her upcoming tour in support of album Lover, her recent Lasik surgery and to play a round of Name That Song.

Swift said she sees Lover as a "daytime" album, a counterpoint to her previous release, Reputation, which she branded a "nighttime" album.

"This one I saw as a daytime album, like flowers, fields and festivals," she said.

She said her sole U.S. tour dates for next year, Lover East and Lover West -- in Boston and Los Angeles, respectively -- stem from the "festival" feelings she got from Lover. The Los Angeles dates will involve her becoming the first female performer to open a new NFL stadium.

The pop star confirmed to Fallon that she had just received Lasik surgery to correct her eyesight -- leading the host to reveal Swift's mother had provided him with a video of her acting "loopy" due to the painkillers she received after the procedure.

The video shows swift, wearing protective goggles, getting upset about having torn the wrong banana off a bunch. Swift's mother tells her she can't cry so soon after the procedure and helps her procure the right piece of fruit.

Swift's mother tells her to be careful not to fall asleep while eating the banana, leading her to respond: "I'm not asleep, my mind is alive."

The star was aghast that her mother gave Fallon the footage.

"Tell your mom thanks for that, it's really something else," Fallon said.

"You know what, I'm gonna tell her something else," Swift answered.

Swift then joined Fallon for a round of Name That Song Challenge, where house band the Roots played the openings of popular songs and the host and guest had to be the first to buzz in and answer. Swift came out victorious, having identified songs such as Britney Spears' Baby, One More Time; Nelly's Hot in Herre; Sixpence None the Richer's Kiss Me; and TLC's No Scrubs.

Fallon had two correct answers, Def Leppard's Pour Some Sugar on Me and Swift's own popular song, Shake It Off.