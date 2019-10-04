M. Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' to debut on Apple TV+ Nov. 28

Actor Rupert Grint arrives at the premiere for the film "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" during the 63rd Berlinale Film Festival in 2013. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Lauren Ambrose arrives at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series "Servant" is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller Servant is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 28.

Starring Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, the 30-minute show follows "a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home," a synopsis said.

A 40-second teaser released Thursday shows someone playing with what appears to be a baby. The words, "What do you believe?" show up on the screen.

Exclusive footage shown at New York Comic Con earlier in the day, but not yet released online, shows the grieving couple hiring a nanny.