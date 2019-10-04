Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes joined The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss their new movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and to tell an embarrassing story about meeting Smith's daughter's boyfriend.

Smith, who wrote and directed the film in addition to starring as Silent Bob, and Mewes, who plays Jay, told Colbert about an incident a few weeks ago where Smith first met the new boyfriend of his daughter, 20-year-old actress Harley Quinn Smith.

Smith told Colbert he went to pick up Harley from her boyfriend's house and smoked three marijuana cigarettes in the car and removed his shirt before informing her that he had arrived. He recounted having her boyfriend, an actor named Austin, help him move to the passenger seat.

"Once he gets me in, I look at him and go, 'Don't you ever give my daughter weed!' and I slam the door. My daughter was so mad at me," Smith recounted.

The director said he told the story because of a text message Harley sent to Mewes right before they went on the Late Show stage.

Mewes read the text aloud: "Do not let my dad tell that story about my boyfriend on Colbert."

The duo, who have played Jay and Silent Bob for 25 years in films including Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Dogma, told Colbert that Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be showing Oct. 15 and 17 as part of Fathom events before they take the movie on tour to 62 cities across the country.

Smith said the Oct. 14 premiere in Los Angeles will include a stop at the TCL Chinese Theatre for the duo to put their hand prints in the cement.