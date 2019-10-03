'Florida Girls': Pop TV renews sitcom for Season 2

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Florida Girls will return for Season 2.

Pop TV announced Thursday it renewed the sitcom, created by Laura Chinn, for another season.

Florida Girls follows four women living in a trailer park in Florida and their efforts to improve their lives. Chinn stars as Shelby, with Melanie Fields as Kaitlin, Patty Guggenheim as Erica and Laci Mosley as Jayla.

"The girls are back for Season 2!" #FloridaGirls," Pop TV captioned a photo of the cast on the Florida Girls official Twitter account.

Pop TV also shared a gif of the cast jumping up and down.

"Us after hearing the #FloridaGirls Season 2 news!" the post reads.

Chinn, a writer on The Mick, Grandfathered and Growing Up Fisher, said in June 2018 that Florida Girls was inspired by her own life.

"I grew up in Florida and have always wanted to share my wildly fun and truly insane experiences in a state that is so much more than just: Florida Man on Bath Salts Head-Butts Car, Slaps Fire Chief," she said.