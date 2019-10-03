'Days of Our Lives' stars to attend fan event Nov. 9

Deidre Hall attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kristian Alfonso will meet fans at "Day of Days" in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The stars of long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives will attend a special fan event in November.

NBC announced in a press release Wednesday that the show's cast will meet fans at the "Day of Days" event Nov. 9 at Universal CityWalk in Universal City, Calif.

"Day of Days" is a free event that will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans will have the chance to meet their favorite stars during autograph signings, attend a Q&A session and more.

Kristian Alfonso, John Aniston, Lamon Archey, Matthew Ashford, Camila Banus, Mary Beth Evans, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Deidre Hall, Bill Hayes, Drake Hogestyn, Victoria Konefal, Lauren Koslow, Wally Kurth, Eric Martsolf, Chandler Massey, Melissa Reeves, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Freddie Smith, Sal Stowers, Paul Telfer, Greg Vaughan, Robert Scott Wilson, Arianne Zucker and a surprise guest will attend.

Days of Our Lives, created by Ted Corday and Betty Corday, debuted on NBC in 1965 and will soon premiere its 55th season. The show takes place in the fictional city of Salem, home to the Horton, Brady and DiMera families.

Days of Our Lives reached a milestone of 13,500 episodes in 2018. Bruce Evans, NBC's executive vice president of current programming, praised the show while announcing its Season 55 renewal in January.

"The actors and crew have such a tremendous respect for Days and what it means to fans. We believe that level of commitment shows through and touches our audience year after year," he said.