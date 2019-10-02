Actress Carrie Preston attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Karrueche Tran arrives for the 19th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Niecy Nash is returning for a fourth and final season of TNT's "Claws." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- TNT has announced it renewed its Florida nail-salon dramedy Claws for a fourth and final season.

"For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling," Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a statement.

The show stars Niecy Nash as Desna Simms the ringleader of a crew of manicurists/money launderers.

The ensemble includes Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.

"Claws is BACK! For a 4th & FINAL season! Only one more season for Virginia to get on my nerves! karrueche," Nash tweeted, along with the link to a montage video showing her character fighting with Tran's Virginia.