Oct. 2 (UPI) -- TNT has announced it renewed its Florida nail-salon dramedy Claws for a fourth and final season.
"For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling," Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a statement.
The show stars Niecy Nash as Desna Simms the ringleader of a crew of manicurists/money launderers.
The ensemble includes Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.
"Claws is BACK! For a 4th & FINAL season! Only one more season for Virginia to get on my nerves! karrueche," Nash tweeted, along with the link to a montage video showing her character fighting with Tran's Virginia.