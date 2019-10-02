Superman actors Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin meet on 'Crisis' set

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Superman actors Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin had a friendly introduction on the Crisis on Infinite Earths set.

Routh, 39, shared a photo with Hoechlin, 32, Tuesday on Instagram while filming the CW special crossover event.

The picture shows Routh and Hoechlin in their red and blue Superman costumes. Routh joked about their pairing in the caption.

"#DoubleVision -- the new #Superman ability!" he wrote. "Grateful to share the #Arrowverse as #Superman for a short time with the charming & gracious @tylerhoechlin! I never really thought I'd get to meet #Superman in person... Gotta say, it's all it's cracked up to be!"

Routh played Superman in the 2006 film Superman Returns and now portrays Ray Palmer, aka The Atom, on Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Hoechlin plays Superman on Supergirl.

Routh will play the Kingdom Come version of Superman and The Atom in Crisis on Infinite Earths, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"It's an opportunity for me to kind of say hello and goodbye to the character in a way I didn't get to the first time," Routh said of returning to Superman. "I'm just very honored to be able to do this one last time."

Tom Welling will play a third version of Superman in Crisis on Infinite Earths. The actor portrayed Clark Kent, aka Superman, in The WB/CW series Smallville.

Crisis on Infinite Earths brings together the Arrowverse, The CW's shared universe of DC Comics characters. The CW will air the first three episodes of the five-episode TV event in December, with the final two to broadcast in January.