Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix has found its cast for Shadow and Bone.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Wednesday that Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman and Kit Young will star in the new fantasy series.

Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo's novel Shadow and Bone, the first book in her Grisha trilogy, and her novel Six of Crows, which takes place in the same universe.

Li will star as Alina Starkov, with Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Barnes as General Kirigan, Carter as Kaz Brekker, Suman as Inej and Young as Jesper Fahey.

"#ShadowAndBone -- based on @LBardugo's Shadow and Bone and Six of Crow novels -- has found its cast," the post reads.

Netflix ordered Shadow and Bone to series in January. The show hails from Eric Heisserer (Bird Box), with Bardugo as an executive producer and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) as a producer.

Shadow and Bone will bring together the characters and stories from Bardugo's Grishaverse. The series follows Alina (Li), a young woman who uses magical power to unite her world and take on dangerous forces.