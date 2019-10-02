Television personalities Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Paul Delvecchio attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- MTV has ordered a Jersey Shore spinoff called DJ Pauly D & Vinny's Vegas Pool Party.

Starring Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, the docu-series is expected to premiere next year. Filming is underway in Las Vegas.

"The series follows the dynamic duo as they take over Las Vegas and give their friends a shot at the Vegas life," a press release from the cable network said. "Between Pauly D's successful DJ residency and Vinny entertaining the masses on the strip, the two will help teach their friends the definition of work hard, play hard in the infamous Sin City."

In addition to Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Delvecchio and Guadagnino have starred in Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.