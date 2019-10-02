Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Joaquin Phoenix told Jimmy Kimmel about his starring role in "Joker" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old told the host about his weight loss process for his role of Joker. The actor said he didn't go out and socialize before the film because of how those plans revolved around food.

Kimmel told the actor he finds him mysterious and wanted to ask him random questions, starting with the first film Phoenix ever saw. The actor said he didn't remember.

The host gave up on that line of questioning and asked him about Phoenix's dancing in Joker. The actor said he worked with a choreographer on the film and the score was inspiration.

"We wanted something that illustrated this transformation into Joker that was non-verbal and that's what we came up with," he said.

Phoenix said it was the first time he can remember that he was so influenced by a film score.

The actor told Kimmel he danced as a kid.

"Probably my forte was breakdancing," Phoenix said.

When Kimmel asked if he breakdanced on the street, Phoenix said, "Sometimes, but it was more personal."

"I like to keep it for myself as a personal expression. I didn't need kind of adoration, I didn't need people to validate me. It was just something I felt in side. Expressed it" he said.

Kimmel said the film seemed like it was grueling to do, but Phoenix said he had fun on it. The host then showed an outtake director Todd Phillips sent, where Phoenix was arguing with the cinematographer, Larry.

"Look, sometimes movies get intense because there's a lot of people in a small place and you're trying to find something and so you can feel intense, but that was supposed to be private" he said. "I'm a little embarrassed. I'm sorry about that. Sorry you guys had to see that. It's not Larry's fault."

Joker is in theaters on Friday.