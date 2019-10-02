Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Steve Carell's Netflix show, "Space Force," has begun filming.
The official Twitter account for the show posted an image of Carell, in character, walking into his office.
The caption reads: "General Mark Naird reporting for duty."
Netflix announced Thursday John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Sparrow have joined the cast.
Carell co-created the show with The Office writer Greg Daniels and it will be about "people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services."
In addition to starring in the show, Carell will executive produce it and Daniels will serve as showrunner.
Ten, half-hour episodes of Space Force will debut in 2020.