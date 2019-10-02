'Dear White People' to return for fourth and final season

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Comedy-drama series Dear White People will end after Season 4.

Netflix announced in a tweet Wednesday that it renewed the show for a fourth and final season.

"Let's go shake up Winchester one last time! Happy to share that @DearWhitePeople will return for a fourth and final season," the post reads.

Netflix shared a video of Marque Richardson celebrating the news with Logan Browning, Brandon T. Bell, DeRon Horton and other co-stars in a group FaceTime call.

Dear White People is based on Justin Simien's 2014 film of the same name. Simien returned to create, write and direct the TV series, which follows black college students at a fictional Ivy League university.

Browning, who plays Samantha White, said in an interview with Collider in August that it would be "really cool" to complete the characters' four years at Winchester.

"When I think about college, I always think about senior year and having that fourth year," the actress said.

"I think about all of the relationships that have changed, over the course of the series. What I'm mostly interested in is those relationships because, at the end of the day, all the activism and the movement stuff is happening, but the relationships are why you really show up because they're authentic," she added.