WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar assaults Rey Mysterio and his son

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wreaked havoc on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick on Raw during what WWE called the season premiere of the long-running weekly series.

Mysterio kicked things off on Monday by dedicating his planned Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins to his son who was sitting in the audience near ringside.

Mysterio had a shocked look on his face when he was suddenly interrupted by the appearance of Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman. Lesnar quickly snatched the microphone out of Mysterio's hands and gave it to Heyman.

Mysterio responded by snatching the microphone right back from Heyman which angered Lesnar. The Beast delivered two F-5s to Mysterio before he starred down Dominick. Lesnar dragged the young man out of his seat and brutally slammed him against the ring post and ringside floor as Heyman pleaded for his client to stop.

Lesnar would not stop, hitting another F-5 on Mysterio and continually tossing Dominick around. WWE's officials were unable to stop the carnage with Lesnar also attacking them and throwing Mysterio and his son out of the ring before he finally exited.

Lesnar is set to battle Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on Friday during the premiere episode of Smackdown on Fox.

Also on Raw, professional wrestling legends Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were special guests on The Miz's talk show segment, Miz TV. The two Hall of Famers teased facing each other once again before announcing that they would be coaching two teams of five that will collide at the Crown Jewel event on Oct. 31.

Hogan chose Universal Champion Seth Rollins as his team captain with Flair choosing Randy Orton as his. Rollins and Orton got into an impromptu captain vs. captain match which was interrupted by Team Flair member King Corbin.

Corbin helped Orton double team Rollins until Team Hogan member Rusev came to the rescue. Rusev used the opportunity to ask Rollins for a Universal title match which he accepted due to Mysterio being taken out of the main event.

Rusev held his own against Rollins and was even able to score a few big hits against the champion. As the match started to favor Rusev, he was interrupted by the sudden return of Bobby Lashley who had Rusev's wife Lana by his side.

Lashley and Lana taunted Rusev by kissing on the entrance ramp which left The Bulgarian Brute distraught. The lights in the arena then went out which brought out the arrival of The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt once again attacked Rollins and put him down by using the Mandible Claw. Wyatt faces Rollins for the Universal Championship Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

Other moments from Raw included Sasha Banks defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss before she was confronted by Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch; Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeating Heavy Machinery; The Viking Raiders defeating The O.C.; Ricochet defeating Cesaro; United States Champion AJ Styles successfully defending his title against Cedric Alexander; and Lacey Evans defeating Natalya.

The season premiere of Raw introduced a new intro video, entrance ramp look with new video screen and a new commentary team which included Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler.