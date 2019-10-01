Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Mr. Robot star Rami Malek is reflecting ahead of the show's final season.

The 38-year-old actor discussed the USA Network series during Tuesday's episode of Today.

Malek plays Elliot Alderson on Mr. Robot, which premieres its fourth and final season Sunday. He said he is "of course" bummed that the show is coming to a close.

"It has been one of the most extraordinary experiences of my life," Malek said. "It is an indelible character that has had an impact on so many people worldwide, especially [myself]."

Malek repeated his sentiment that Mr. Robot changed the trajectory of his life and acting career.

"I've said it before, but there was a time about six years ago when I never thought that I would be playing a leading man in a series," the star said.

"It ended up coming to fruition with a character that had a very, very complicated life -- tragic life and lonely life, alienated -- and still wanted to do everything he could to save the world. And a part of that kind of resilience has found itself into me," he added.

Malek said at a Tribeca Film Festival panel in April that he expects to grieve when Mr. Robot ends.

"Mr. Robot has been the greatest experience with the greatest people, and I will be so sad when it's over," the actor said.

Mr. Robot is created by Sam Esmail and co-stars Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Martin Wallstrom and Christian Slater.