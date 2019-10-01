'Girlfriend Experience': Julia Goldani Telles to star in Season 3

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Girlfriend Experience has found its Season 3 lead.

Starz announced in a press release Tuesday that Julia Goldani Telles, 24, will star in a new season of the anthology series, executive produced by Steven Soderbergh.

Telles will play Iris, a young neuroscientist who explores The Girlfriend Experience, or work as a high-end escort. Iris' sessions provide her an edge in the tech world, and vice versa, but she begins to question her actions.

Season 3 is written and directed by Anja Marquardt, who also serves as a co-executive producer. The season will consist of 10 episodes and premiere in 2020.

The Girlfriend Experience is inspired by Soderbergh's 2009 film of the same name. The first season starred Riley Keough as a reimagined version of the movie's character Christine, while Season 2 starred Anna Friel as Erica, Louisa Krause as Anna and Carmer Ejogo as Bria.

Starz confirmed Telles' casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"@JuliaGTelles will play Iris when The #GirlfriendExperience returns in 2020," the post reads.

Telles played Sasha Torres on the ABC Family series Bunheads and Whitney Solloway on the Showtime drama The Affair. She will star with Brandon Flynn in the new film Looks That Kill.