Garth Brooks' career to be explored in Biography's 'The Road I'm On'

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A&E explores the life and career of country superstar Garth Brooks in a new trailer for upcoming Biography special, The Road I'm On.

The Road I'm On will be a two-night event on A&E starting on Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features Brooks reflecting on his time as one of music's biggest stars alongside concert and archival footage.

The special will follow Brooks from his childhood in Yukon, Okla., to selling out arenas across the globe.

Keith Urban, Ty England and Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood will be featured as guest speakers.

"There is nothing I enjoy more then throwing that guitar on, walking out onstage and playing music," Brooks says.