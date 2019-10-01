'Atypical' Season 3 to premiere Nov. 1 on Netflix

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Atypical will return for a third season in November.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Nov. 1, and first look photos for the new season Tuesday on Twitter.

Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Rapaport and other Atypical stars appear in a video promoting Season 3.

"The third season comes out November 1st. Which means it's coming out at midnight on Halloween," the cast says. "I'm really excited for you guys to see it."

Atypical is created by Robia Rashid. The show follows Sam Gardner (Gilchrist), a teenager on the autism spectrum, and his family -- sister Casey (Lundy-Paine) and parents Doug (Rapaport) and Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh).

One first look photo shows Casey and her friend/love interest, Izzie (Fivel Stewart), at school, while another another shows Sam drawing in class.

Season 3 will feature Eric McCormack and Sara Gilbert in recurring roles. Gilbert will play Professor Judd, a college ethics professor who is both irritable and capable of compassion.