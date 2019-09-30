Injured Ray Lewis drops out of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Pro football player Ray Lewis dropped out of "Dancing with the Stars" Monday, due to an injury. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Pro football player Ray Lewis became the third celebrity to leave Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Lewis, who appeared on Monday's live show but did not take the floor, dropped out of the competition due to the re-injury of tendons he tore in his foot in 2010. He is expected to undergo surgery.

"This is probably one of the hardest decisions of my life," Lewis said in a pre-taped segment.

"Right now, I've got to make sure I don't damage something enough to where I can't walk," he said. "I've had some of the best experiences of my life on this show. I've met an entirely new family and I experienced what I've always wanted to experience -- what dancing on the stage, what dancing with the stars felt like. It was absolutely incredible."

The Supremes singer Mary Wilson was eliminated from the contest last week. Model Christie Brinkley broke her arm during rehearsals and was replaced by her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook before the show premiered.

Because Lewis dropped out, no one was eliminated from the competition on Monday.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Brinkley-Cook; Queer Eye star Karamo Brown; The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown; country music singer Lauren Alaina; actor James Van Der Beek; The Office alum Kate Flannery; singer Ally Brooke; NBA star Lamar Odom; actor Kel Mitchell; and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are its judges.