Woody Harrelson plays Joe Biden on 'SNL' Season 45 premiere

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Zombieland 2 star Woody Harrelson played former Vice President Joe Biden when he guest hosted this weekend's Season 45 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

"There's no need to worry any more. Daddy's here, America. I see you, I hear you, I sniff you and I hug you from behind. Now, as I ask any time I walk into a room -- where am I and what the hell is going on?" Harrelson as Biden said in a parody of a CNN Impeachment Town Hall with the 2020 Democrat candidates.

"I'm like plastic straws. I've been around forever, I've always worked, but now you're mad at me? Drink up, America! In closing, I'd like to say just one more time: Barack."

The segment also featured current SNL cast members Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Colin Jost playing candidates Beto O'Rourke, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson and Pete Buttigieg.

Former SNL player Maya Rudolph appeared as Kamala Harris and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David reprised his past guest role of Bernie Sanders.

The show opened with Emmy winner Alec Baldwin returning to play U.S. President Donald Trump and speaking with Bill Barr and Rudy Giuliani by phone about the controversial call with the Ukrainian president that led to the recent announcement of an impeachment inquiry.

Billie Eilish was the musical guest for the evening.