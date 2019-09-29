Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The BBC has released the first trailer for its new miniseries based on H.G. Wells' classic sci-fi story, The War of the Worlds.

The three-part, alien-invasion story stars Eleanor Tomlinson, Rafe Spall, Rupert Graves and Robert Carlyle.

A synopsis said it "follows a young couple's race for survival against escalating terror of an alien enemy beyond their comprehension."

Sunday's 40-second preview shows a huge, unidentified sphere crashing in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

The object opens to reveal an enormous robot that shoots lasers.

The humans attack it with cannons and machine guns, while others flee to safety.

The project was first announced in 2018.

The screenplay was written by Peter Harness -- whose credits include Wallander and Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell.

Craig Viveiros directed the miniseries.