No Season 2 for 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' on Freeform

Actress Janel Parrish attends the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Sasha Pieterse's Freeform drama, "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," has been canceled after one season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Freeform has canceled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, after one season.

Variety said the 10 episodes that ran on the cable network in the spring will mark the end of the spinoff.

"PLL will always be a giant part of me, my family and a lot of you," writer-executive producer I. Marlene King tweeted. "We'll carry our journey with us as we move onto new adventures, big and small, always with pride, love of our craft and this amazing family we have built."

Pretty Little Liars was a young-adult mystery-drama, starring Pieterse and Parrish, that ran seven seasons from 2010 to 2017. Both the original show, which King created, and its spinoff were based on books by Sara Shepard.