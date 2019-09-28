Ellen DeGeneres working on four new shows for HBO Max

TV personality Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia De Rossi appear backstage during the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, attend the 26th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

TV personality Ellen DeGeneres is working with HBO Max on four new series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- HBO Max, WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, has announced it is working with comedian Ellen DeGeneres on four new television series.

The slate includes Ellen's Home Design Challenge, First Dates Hotel, the cartoon Little Ellen and the docu-series Finding Einstein.

"Ellen is a singular talent, and a powerhouse, creative triple-threat that we are lucky to have now bringing her talents to bear on behalf of HBO Max," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV, said in a statement Friday. "Ellen's flair for home design and matchmaking will most certainly inspire and delight -- but HBO Max is full service, so as not to leave the kids out she's bringing them back to the hilarious misadventures of her childhood in an imaginative animated series."

The Emmy winner has hosted the syndicated The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2003. She also voiced the fish character in the animated blockbusters, Finding Dory and Finding Nemo.