'The Voice UK': Meghan Trainor to serve as coach in Season 9

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Meghan Trainor is joining The Voice UK.

Producers announced in a tweet Thursday that Trainor, 25, will serve as a coach in Season 9 of the ITV series, which premieres in 2020.

"Say hello to our newest Coach," the post reads. "The incredible @Meghan_Trainor is joining #TheVoiceUK family for 2020, and we couldn't be more excited!"

Trainor confirmed the news in a tweet Friday.

"SURPRISE!!!!! I'm joining @realsirtomjones @iamwill @ollyofficial on this season of @thevoiceuk!! I can't wait!" she wrote.

Trainor joins veteran coaches Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs. She replaces Jennifer Hudson, who announced Thursday on Twitter that she is leaving The Voice UK due to filming commitments.

"Hey y'all! I'm sad to share that I won't be able to join my friends in the red chair for @thevoiceuk this season due to filming commitments here in the States. I sure will miss my UK family, but I'll be back soon for 'Cats' and 'Respect'! Throw some shoes for me in the mean time," Hudson said.

Trainor said she is "so excited and honored" to join Jones, will.i.am and Murs on the show.

"It's a dream come true and I can't wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent," she said in a statement.

Trainor previously served as a judge on the Fox series The Four. She released the new song "Wave" featuring Mike Sabath on Friday.