Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Million Dollar Listing New York star Luis D. Ortiz is giving fans a first glimpse of his baby girl.

The 32-year-old realtor and television personality shared a photo and video of Leela Daniel, his daughter with ex-girlfriend Nikita Singh, on Thursday, more than six months after the infant's birth.

"This is my daughter Leela Daniel Singh-Ortiz. She was born on March 8, 2019 in New York City and ever since then, everything has become incredibly purposeful," Ortiz captioned a picture on Instagram.

Ortiz shared footage from Leela's birth in a video on YouTube and reflected on his new role as father two days after his daughter's birth.

"I just had a baby. It's an incredible feeling," the star said. "Remember when I told you that I wasn't ready for any of this? ... I realized it doesn't matter how prepared you are for being a father, you are never ready until the moment is there. And that, in a way, is very poetic and beautiful."

"I just know one thing, and that thing is that I am going to love this baby like there was no tomorrow," he added. "I'm going to be in this baby's life and going to be a source of support and enhancement for this baby."

Ortiz also announced Leela's birth during Thursday's episode of Million Dollar Listing New York. He had said on the show in August that he was expecting a baby girl.

"I've ben through a lot these past two years -- a lot of ups, a lot of downs," Ortiz said. "I can't have all of these beautiful things right now if there's a big part of me that's broke. I hope that's not true, that I have to fix myself before I have a kid. Because I am having a kid."

Ortiz initially joined Million Dollar Listing New York in 2013. He left New York City in 2017 after four seasons, but returned to the city and the show this year.

Million Dollar Listing New York co-stars Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant, Steve Gold and Tyler Whitman. Eklund and his husband, David Kaplan, welcomed twins, daughter Milla and son Fredrick, in November.