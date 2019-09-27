Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Ellen Pompeo said on The Late Late Show with James Corden that she would like to see some former castmates make an appearance again on Grey's Anatomy.

"I would love to have some of the old cast come back, the original cast," the actress said on Thursday when asked by Corden how she would like to see the long-running medical drama end.

"That probably won't happen," she continued. "But that would be the most amazing way."

Pompeo would not confirm if 2020's Season 17 would be the show's last. Grey's Anatomy kicked off Season 16 on Thursday.

Pompeo also discussed the difficulty and pressure behind ending a beloved series.

"The ending, the final episode matters so much," Pompeo said. "And the fans are never going to be happy no matter what. Sopranos, Game of Thrones, they're pissed no matter what you do.