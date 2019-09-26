Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Matt Riddle became the No. 1 contender for Adam Cole's NXT Championship after battling Killian Dain on WWE NXT.

Riddle and Dain competed for the title shot in a brutal Street Fight. The contest comes after the rivals had a Street Fight last week that ended prematurely as a massive brawl broke out between NXT stars.

Riddle and Dain fought throughout the Full Sail University arena with The Beast of Belfast at one point tackling Riddle through a wall.

The Original Bro mounted a comeback, however, and at one point threw a steel chair at Dain's face which was followed up with a vicious knee strike. Riddle won the match after he applied his Fujiwara Armbar submission hold, causing Dain to tap out.

Cole arrived to the ring to meet Riddle, flaunting his championship title in his future opponent's face. Riddle did not take kindly to Cole's trash talk and applied a Fujiwara Armbar to the champ before his Undisputed Era comrades came to save him.

Cole will be defending his title against Riddle next week as NXT will begin airing a full, two-hour show on the USA Network every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Also on NXT, Kushida joined forces with Tyler Breeze and Fandango to take on Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium, the group that surrounds WWE United Kingdom Champion Walter.

Kushida won the match for his team after he pinned Barthel. He has remained undefeated since joining NXT.

Walter later appeared and took out Kushida with a big boot to the face as Kushida was celebrating his vicoty at the top of the entrance ramp.

Other moments from NXT included Keith Lee defeating Dominik Dijakovic; Dakota Kai returning to in-ring action to defeat Taynara Conti; Rhea Ripley defeating Kayden Carter; Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeating Ever-Rise; and Cameron Grimes defeating Raul Mendoza.