'The Spanish Princess': Ray Stevenson, Sai Bennett join Starz series

Ray Stevenson will appear on Starz's "The Spanish Princess" alongside new cast members Sai Bennett, Andrew Buchan and Peter Egan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Starz announced Thursday that Ray Stevenson, Sai Bennett, Andrew Buchan and Peter Egan will join the eight-episode conclusion to The Spanish Princess.

The Spanish Princess, based on Philippa Gregory's novels The Constant Princess and The King's Curse, follows the story of Queen Catherine and Henry VIII as Catherine struggles to produce an heir to the throne.

The limited series is the third installment in a television franchise that also includes The White Queen and The White Princess.

Charlotte Hope (Catherine) and Ruairi O'Connor (Henry) will return for the second half of The Spanish Princess alongside Stephanie Levi-John as Catherine's confidante Lina de Cardonnes, Georgie Henley as Henry's younger sister Princess Meg Tudor and Laura Carmichael as Maggie Pole.

Stevenson will be featured as Meg's husband, King James IV of Scotland with Bennett as Henry's other sister Princess Mary, Buchan as Sir Thomas More and Egan as General Howard.

The first half of The Spanish Princess began on Starz in May. Emma Frost and Matthew Graham are showrunners and executive producers. The final eight episodes will be directed by Chanya Button followed by Lis Clarke and then Rebecca Gatward.

"The Spanish Princess continues the story of Queen Catherine and Henry VIII. Presiding over the most glamorous court in Europe and beloved by their people, together they create an England that is proud, confident and strong enough to withstand threat from abroad," reads the synopsis.

"Catherine's struggle to produce an heir places her marriage and position in the court at risk, and she is haunted by her choices from the past. Despite proving herself a politician, a diplomat, a national inspiration and even a military commander, Catherine must battle to save her love with the king, and to preserve the peace and prosperity of their reign."