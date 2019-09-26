Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Maisie Williams, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities read a number of Mean Tweets from fans on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Chris Rock, David Harbour, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Fred Savage, Tiffany Haddish, Martin Short, Mark Hamill, Sarah Paulson and Jeff Goldblum also took part in the popular late night segment Wednesday.

"Maisie Williams looks like a very young grandma," a fan tweeted the Game of Thrones star who laughed at the comment.

"I'd rather plant poison ivy plants in my anus before hearing another word about Kim Kardashian," the reality star read from a commentator. "Go ahead and do that, please," Kardashian responded.

"The older Mark Hamill gets the more he looks like Yoda. Seriously. Seen that guy lately? He's Yoda," read another comment. Hamill responded by imitating the iconic Star Wars character.

Sean Penn recently held his own special edition of Mean Tweets, in which he recited multiple messages from fans while on stage with Kimmel.