Alfonso Ribeiro (L) and his wife Angela Unkrich attend the premiere of "Focus" on February 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tom Bergeron in a rehearsal for the Capitol Fourth Concert on July 2014. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bob Saget (L) with his wife Kelly Rizzo. Saget will appearing on ABC's "America's Funniest Home Videos" 30th anniversary special alongside Tom Bergeron and Alfonso Ribeiro. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- ABC is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of America's Funniest Home Videos with a special retrospective episode that will feature former hosts Bob Saget and Tom Bergeron along with current host Alfonso Ribeiro.

The special, titled AFV: America, This is You!, will air on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. EDT following an all-new episode of the long-running series.

The retrospective will explore the history of the show, how it has evolved over the years, its influence on pop culture, some of its most memorable clips and interviews with past contestants who will discuss how their appearances affected their lives.

Saget served as host of AFV for its first eight seasons. Bergeron then joined in 2001 with Ribeiro taking over in 2015.