Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan formed an alliance on Smackdown in order to deal with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

Bryan took on Rowan, his former tag team partner on Tuesday, but lost the match following interference from Harper.

Rowan picked Bryan up by his head while he was distracted by Harper, and delivered two Iron Claws for the three count. The pair of giants then continued their assault after the bell rang, causing Reigns to arrive onto the scene to even the odds.

Reigns started out by delivering a Superman Punch to Harper, but The Big Dog was soon double teamed as well. Bryan, as Rowan and Harper got ready to send Reigns through the announcer's table, then recovered and helped Reigns to fight back.

Bryan, back inside the ring, took Harper out with the Running Knee attack. Reigns then finished things off with a Spear to Rowan.

Bryan got on the microphone afterwards and asked the crowd if they wanted to see himself and Reigns team up to take care of their mutual enemies with the audience replying back with a "Yes" chant. Reigns and Bryan will be facing off against Rowan and Harper at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6.

Also on Smackdown, Shane McMahon confronted the fired Kevin Owens over the $25 million wrongful termination lawsuit that Owens had filed against his boss. McMahon offered to hire Owens back if the lawsuit was dropped.

Owens instead challenged McMahon to a ladder match that if he wins, will result in McMahon being fired. If McMahon wins, then Owens will have to drop the lawsuit and stay fired from WWE. McMahon has not announced if he will accept Owens' challenge.

Other moments from Smackdown included WWE Champion Kofi Kingston promising that he will defeat Brock Lesnar; Chad Gable defeating Mike Kanellis; Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Ali; The New Day defeating The B-Team; The Kabuki Warriors defeating Fire & Desire; and Sasha Banks and Bayley defeating Charlotte Flair and 24/7 Champion Carmella.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch had come to the aid of Flair after Banks and Bayley started to attack The Queen following the match.

Banks got her revenge before Smackdown went off the air, however, viciously assaulting The Man backstage as she was giving an interview. Lynch will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Banks at Hell in a Cell.