Queen Latifah will play Ursula in the ABC special "Little Mermaid Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Auli'i Cravalho will play Ariel in the ABC special "Little Mermaid Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Stamos will play Chef Louis in the ABC special "Little Mermaid Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- John Stamos and Graham Phillips have joined the cast of The Little Mermaid Live!

ABC announced in a press release Wednesday that Stamos, 56, and Phillips, 26, will play Chef Louis and Prince Eric in the upcoming TV special.

Stamos previously played Chef Louis in a Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid in 2016. Stamos made his Broadway debut in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and has also appeared in the musicals Nine and Cabaret.

Phillips is known for playing Zach Florrick on the CBS series The Good Wife, and has also appeared on Riverdale and Atypical. He originated the role of Evan Goldman in the Broadway musical 13.

Stamos and Phillips join previously announced stars Auli'i Cravalho (Ariel), Queen Latifah (Ursula) and Shaggy (Sebastian).

The Little Mermaid Live! honors the 30th anniversary of Disney's animated film of the same name. The TV special will feature live musical performances interwoven into a broadcast of the original movie.

The Little Mermaid Live! airs Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Disney is developing a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel. Sources said in August that One Direction member Harry Styles is no longer in the running for Prince Eric.